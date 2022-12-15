17 pak players to feature in BJO 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan 17 squash players are to feature in the British Junior Open 2023 that is to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom from January 4-8.

According to the entry list, Abdul Kabir is to feature in the unde-11 category while Nauman Khan and Ahmed Rayan would play in the under-13 category. Mubeen Khan, Azan Ali, and Ibrahim Zem would participate in the under-15 category while Abdullah Nawaz and Humara Khan were to take part in the under-17 category.

The players who would participate in the under-19 category include Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Anas Asli Shah, and Azlan Khawar.