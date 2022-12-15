Ashab, Asim into Wakefield PSA quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan and Asim Khan moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 Wakefield PSA in the United States on Wednesday.
Fifth seed Ashab defeated unseeded Cory McCartney from Canada 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 in the first round.
Now, Ashab is to face third seed David Baillargeon from Canada and Asim is up against eighth seed Mark Broekman from England in the quarters.
