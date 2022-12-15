Four dead, dozens rescued from capsized boat in Channel

LONDON: At least four people died when a small boat apparently packed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures in the Channel overnight, the UK government said on Wednesday.

Dozens of others were plucked from the waters of one of the world´s busiest shipping lanes in a large-scale rescue operation involving UK and French emergency services. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is trying to tighten rules to prevent record numbers of migrants from attempting the crossing, called the capsize a “tragic loss of human life”.

Interior minister Suella Braverman said the fatalities -- and the loss of 27 lives in November last year -- were “the most sobering reminder” of the need to cut off the route. “Crossing the Channel in unseaworthy vessels is lethally dangerous,” she told parliament, promising closer cooperation with the French authorities.

“It is for this reason above all that we are trying to destroy the business model of the people smugglers.” But the charity Refugee Action said the deaths were “predictable and avoidable”, blaming the government for not making safe routes available.

Government sources said earlier that 43 people were rescued, including more than 30 who had fallen overboard, with fears the death toll will rise. Nikolai Posner, from the Utopia 56 group helping migrants in northern France, said they received a voice message and location notification from a boat in distress at 2:53 am local time (0153 GMT).