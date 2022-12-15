Zelensky urges Europe to back war tribunal for Russian leaders

STRASBOURG, France: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Europe on Wednesday to help set up a tribunal swiftly to try Russia´s leadership for the “crime of aggression”, as he accepted the EU´s top rights award. “I call on all of you, your parties and states to effectively support this work. The tribunal must start working,” Zelensky told the European Parliament in a speech via video link.
LONDON: At least four people died when a small boat apparently packed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures...
SEOUL: The United States military launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday that will help better detect...
PARIS: French prosecutors said on Wednesday that they had searched the headquarters of President Emmanuel Macron´s...
BEIJING: China´s top health body said on Wednesday the true scale of coronavirus infections in the country is now...
PARIS: French police on Wednesday arrested a suspected serial rapist dubbed “the predator of the woods” who is...
BAGHDAD: Three Iraqi soldiers were killed on Wednesday when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle in farmland north of...
Comments