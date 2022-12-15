 
Thursday December 15, 2022
Zelensky urges Europe to back war tribunal for Russian leaders

By AFP
December 15, 2022

STRASBOURG, France: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Europe on Wednesday to help set up a tribunal swiftly to try Russia´s leadership for the “crime of aggression”, as he accepted the EU´s top rights award. “I call on all of you, your parties and states to effectively support this work. The tribunal must start working,” Zelensky told the European Parliament in a speech via video link.

