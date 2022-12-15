Serial rape suspect arrested in France

PARIS: French police on Wednesday arrested a suspected serial rapist dubbed “the predator of the woods” who is thought to have carried out at least five attacks from 1998 to 2008, a legal source said. The 62-year-old was detained in the Seine-and-Marne region on the outskirts of Paris and faces possible charges of armed rape, kidnapping and holding someone against their will.
