Roadside bomb kills three Iraqi soldiers

BAGHDAD: Three Iraqi soldiers were killed on Wednesday when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle in farmland north of Baghdad, the defence ministry said.
There was no immediate claim for the bombing which targeted a patrol in the Tarmiya district, around 30-km outside the capital. The area is a known hotspot for Islamic State group sleeper cells, who remain active five years after Iraqi authorities proclaimed victory over the jihadists.
