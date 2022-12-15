 
December 15, 2022
World

Roadside bomb kills three Iraqi soldiers

By AFP
December 15, 2022

BAGHDAD: Three Iraqi soldiers were killed on Wednesday when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle in farmland north of Baghdad, the defence ministry said.

There was no immediate claim for the bombing which targeted a patrol in the Tarmiya district, around 30-km outside the capital. The area is a known hotspot for Islamic State group sleeper cells, who remain active five years after Iraqi authorities proclaimed victory over the jihadists.

