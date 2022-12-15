Covid will no longer be emergency next year: WHO

GENEVA: World Health OrganiSation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is “hopeful” that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year.His comments at a briefing with media come as China dismantles its rigid “zero-Covid” policy and allows people to live with the virus, stirring concerns the world’s No 2 economy faces a surge in infections.