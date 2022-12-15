 
Thursday December 15, 2022
Peshawar

Foreign currency notes seized

By Our Correspondent
December 15, 2022

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs authorities foiled a bid to smuggle Saudi riyals and arrested one person here on Wednesday.

Additional Collector Customs Enforcement Zakir Ahmad said that they stopped and searched a passenger, identified as Saadullah, and recovered 50,000 Saudi riyals from him. He said that in the past one week, they had seized 15,000 US dollars at Torkham border.

