Foreign currency notes seized

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs authorities foiled a bid to smuggle Saudi riyals and arrested one person here on Wednesday.
Additional Collector Customs Enforcement Zakir Ahmad said that they stopped and searched a passenger, identified as Saadullah, and recovered 50,000 Saudi riyals from him. He said that in the past one week, they had seized 15,000 US dollars at Torkham border.
