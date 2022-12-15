Awareness stressed to overcome rising blood disorders: CM’s aid visits Frontier Foundation Hospital

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday lauded the services of the Frontier Foundation Hospital for treating the patients suffering from thalassaemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases and raising awareness among the people against the fatal ailments.

A press release said during his visit to the Frontier Foundation Hospital, Peshawar, he said that raising awareness among the people against hereditary diseases was of paramount importance and the foundation was playing a pivotal role in this regard as well as treating the patients free of cost.

The special assistant met the thalassaemia-hit children and lauded their courage for fighting the disease bravely.

He dwelt at length on the issues forwarded by the Frontier Foundation Haematology Services Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem with regard to the patients of thalassaemia and other blood-related diseases and their treatment.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif assured the Frontier Foundation Haematology Services chairman of providing every possible help to better serve the patients of thalassaemia and other blood-related diseases.

Earlier, Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zamantold the special assistant that they had launched the ‘Thalassemia-free Pakistan’ campaign to raise awareness about stemming the spread of the fatal disease. He said that the Frontier Foundation had rendered 20 years of services to treat the thalassaemia-hit children and would continue the same in future as well.

Dr Fakhar Zaman briefed the participants about thalassaemia disease and its causes.