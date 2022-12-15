Project on energy management system launched

PESHAWAR: Various organizations have jointly launched a project on “Digital Municipal Energy Management System”.

According to a press release, the project has been launched by the Centre for Intelligent System Network Research (CISNR) at the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, GIZ Pakistan and the Association of Development for Local Governance.

It is funded by GIZ Pakistan with four million euros. The project has three main functions including the implementation of the energy management system, the implementation of digital methods for energy data management through CISNR, implementation of low/no integrated energy efficiency methods and creating public awareness and advocacy for political dialogue through CISNR, UET Peshawar.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that need for a monitoring system to evaluate the efficiency of the energy system was critical for the socioeconomic development of the country.

He called for strong linkage among National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), public energy corporations and academia to make joint efforts towards digitalisation of municipalities that will help to bring net improvement in these systems.

Irshad Khan, GIZ team lead, said that introduction of the Municipal Energy Management System would mainstream energy-relevant tasks and processes in relevant departments of the partner institutions. Through this initiative, GIZ will pilot and institutionalize energy management in eight municipalities and address SDG 7, 11 and 13, ie “Affordable and Clean Energy”, “Sustainable Cities and Communities” and “Climate Action”, respectively.