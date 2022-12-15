Graduates receive degrees at CECOS

PESHAWAR: The CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences on Wednesday held its convocation, where degrees were awarded to the graduates.

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Najeeb Haroon was the chief guest at the event.

More than 500 graduates and their parents participated in the ceremony along with the faculty of CECOS University. Around 14 students were awarded gold medals on the basis of outstanding performance during their academic careers.

PEC Chairman Najeeb Haroon shared his views on the inspiration of graduates. He evoked the concept of entrepreneurship in the newly graduated students and reminded the graduates that they were the future of Pakistan.

Najeeb extended best wishes to the graduates and congratulations to Engr Tanveer Javed, President of CECOS University, and his team on the achievement of numerous milestones.

“It is the toughest of times in terms of worldwide economic conditions, but it is these conditions that need new ideas and a new approach to bring the change that is needed, be that change and be that new idea that inspires the world,” said Engr Tanveer Javed, President CECOS University during his note of thanks.

The CECOS University started its journey in 1986 as a pioneer institution of technology in Peshawar.

Now nearly four decades down the lane, it has become an educational hub that is rooted in the fields of management, integrative biosciences, medicine, life sciences, basic sciences and humanities along with exponential growth in numerous engineering and computer-related fields.