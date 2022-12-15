Fair concludes at UoP: Integrated efforts stressed for peace promotion

PESHAWAR: The two-day ‘Grand Peace Fair’ concluded here on Wednesday with a call to make combined and integrated efforts for the promotion of peace irrespective of personal, political and ethnic affiliations.

The event was organized by the International Relations Student Association (IRSA) of the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar. Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Dr Idrees and Secretary of Higher Education Dawood Khan had inaugurated the fair on Tuesday.

Pro-vice-chancellor University of Peshawar Dr. Zahid Anwar, chairman, the Department of International Relations, Dr. Hussain Shaheed Soherwordy, and others were also present on the occasion.

Arranged at the lawns outside the administration block of the university, the fair consisted of two segments -stalls and conference. The students of the department and others arranged nearly forty stalls of various items from food to non-perishable goods, which became a source of attraction for students of different educational institutions. Thousands of visitors thronged the fair and took interest in various stalls.

At the conference on the concluding day, a panel discussion on peace was arranged. Moderated by Dr Saima Gul, the panel comprised of Dr Hussain Shaheed, Mushtaq Yusufzai, a journalist, Dr Shahida Aman of the Department of Political Science, Dr Sami Raza of the Department of International Relations and Dr Akhtar Ali Shah a retired police officer. The participants discussed the situation in the merged districts and elsewhere in the country.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Dr Mohammad Ali Saif was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and the keynote speaker as well. It was interesting to know that Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif holds two PhD and as many LLM degrees and was pursuing a third PhD from reputed universities of the United Kingdom, Germany and Pakistan.

He said peace is the most urgent need of every society and for this purpose, everyone has to play a role without keeping their petty interests and differences into consideration. It was not true to blame everything on others and term it a foreign conspiracy. “We will have to make a true analysis of the situation, get prepared for every situation and make the right decisions,” he stressed.

Invaders never come to an area after seeking the consent of its dwellers and neighbours, he said. “Russia[then called USSR] had invaded Afghanistan and it hadn’t bothered to seek our consent. The US attacked Iraq and then the US came to Afghanistan and it also did not feel the need to look into the effects of war on us,” he said.

They (Russia and the US) had their own interests and calculations, which they pursued, without taking care of the negative effects of the wars on the region and its people, he said.