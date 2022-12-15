Facilities reviewed at KMU for FCPS training

PESHAWAR: An inspection team from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) on Wednesday visited the Khyber Medical University (KMU) to review the facilities for FCPS training in anatomy, biochemistry, and physiology.

The inspection team included Prof Dr Waqar Alam Jan, Prof Dr Naila Azam, Prof Dr Huma Musarrat Khan, Prof Dr Alamgir Khan, and Prof Dr Amir Rashid.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Dean PGMI Peshawar Prof Dr Sahibzada Mehmood Noor, heads of various institutions and faculty members of KMU were present.

Earlier, Prof Dr Ziaul Haq along with his team welcomed the CPSP team and briefed them about various departments of KMU.

He said that KMU was imparting medical education in various disciplines from the diploma to the PhD level.

The vice-chancellor said that besides 26 private and public sector medical and dental colleges, more than 200 institutions of nursing, physiotherapy, and allied health sciences were affiliated with the university, where 50,000 students were studying.

Dr Ziaul Haq said KMU was considered among the leading medical universities in the country, which was evidenced by KMU’s 93 percent score in the field of quality.

He said the example of public service set by KMU during the corona pandemic and subsequent vaccination campaign was appreciated at all levels. The vice-chancellor said the visit of the CPSP inspection team would open new avenues for FCPS training in public health and basic medical sciences and it would provide an opportunity for doctors to help improve the health system in the province.