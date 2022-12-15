Hoteliers asked to promote environment-friendly tourism

MANSEHRA: Worldwide Fund for Nature Pakistan working for the preservation of the ecosystem in Hazara division on Wednesday trained hoteliers to promote tourism without affecting the environment.

“The Hazara division is no doubt a heaven on earth but owing to rapid weather changes, the natural calamities and floods have frequently taken place in the Hazara and the rest of the country,” Dr Owais Ali Khan, the research officer of the Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) Project, told participants in Balakot.

The hoteliers and people related to the tourism industry in Balakot and Kaghan valley attended the training organised by the WWF-P, in collaboration with the Kaghan Development Authority and Integrated Tourism Development Project under its Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) Project.

“You have to promote tourism and attract visitors but ensure the safety of the environment around you,” Dr Owais Ali Khan said.

Shafqat Ali Khan, a social development specialist, said that WWF was working in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, and Kohistan.

He said the project was the first of its kind working on nature-based solutions to improve the resilience of the communities regarding the impacts of climate change and protecting water resources and rivers through chuckwallas and dams.