Seminar held

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) Seerat-ul-Nabi (peace be upon him) chair organised a seminar on ‘Personality building in the light of Seerat-e-Taiba' here on Wednesday.
Professor, Dr. Mahmood ul Hasan Butt was the keynote speaker on the occasion. Chairman of Iqbal Chair, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik presided over the seminar while the Chairman of Seerat Chair, Prof. Sahibzada Sajid ur Rahman was the host of the event. Director General of the Centre of Excellence, Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, the Dean of the College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi, and other faculty members and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.
Islamabad : The 19th International Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology 2022 concluded in a graceful...
Islamabad : Nature lovers have urged the government to close Pir Sohawa Road for private and non-local traffic and...
Islamabad : Speaking at the 8th Pakistan Mountain Youth Forum, the youth representatives from the mountain areas urged...
Islamabad : The fruit sellers at Tramri Chowk have caused a constant problem for the motorists who find it hard to get...
Islamabad : College teachers staged a protest in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday under the banner of...
Islamabad : The civic agency has approached French consultants to upgrade andmodernise the water...
Comments