CDA seeks help for modernising water management system

Islamabad : The civic agency has ap­proached French consul­tants to upgrade and­mod­ern­ise the water m­a­­­­n­­ag­­­e­­m­e­nt mechanism in the federal capital.

According to the details, the officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have briefed the foreign consultants about the details related to water challenges that have also been affecting the plans to develop new residential sectors in Islamabad.

They also sought technical assistance for municipal services; wastewater management; and improvement in service delivery in line with international practices.

The scarcity of water especially potable water has remained a major predicament in opening new sectors in Islamabad. Yet, undeterred by the water shortage, the population of the city is growing at a rate of 5.7 percent per year aggravating the water shortage.

In Islamabad, the main source of water are, the reservoirs built at Simly and Khanpur and few tube wells, as the water aquifer in the capital territory is shallow and scattered.

The official data showed that the peak cumulative water production from these sources is 84 million gallons per day (MGD), which drops down to 62 MGD. The average demand is 176 MGD, while a water shortage of 106 MGD, confronts most of the time of the year. The position in neighbouring Rawalpindi city and cantonment is equally bad as it is solely dependent on Rawal Lake and sharing with CDA supplies from Khanpur Dam.

An official has informed that they have initially discussed some issues with the French consultants including saving clean drinking water, recycling of wastewater, water conservation, and improving water distribution infrastructure and sewage system.

“We want to ensure the availability of water not only for existing commercial and residential areas but also for upcoming residential sectors. The improved water management policy will certainly help deal with the challenges related to increasing water demand in the city,” he said.