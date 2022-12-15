GCU initiates self-assessment of programmes

LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore has initiated a self-assessment of its all postgraduate programmes for policy reforms to ensure the highest quality standards.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi constituted the Assessment Teams comprising senior professors from GCU and different other universities who will review the implementation of 31 standards of the self-assessment programme under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Wednesday visited the Botany Department along with the Assessment Team and reviewed available laboratory equipment, departmental library resources and other research facilities available to students, faculty-to-student ratio, the standard of research and teaching, training offered to support staff in previous years, curriculum design and improvement and other facilities of the department.