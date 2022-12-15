PU issues admission schedule

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the Associated Degree in Arts/Science Part-I & II supplementary examination 2022 and BA Hearing Impaired supplementary examination 2022.
According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms with single fee for Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I & II supplementary examination 2022 is December 30, 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
