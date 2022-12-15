Arresting POs biggest challenge: CCPO

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that the biggest challenge for the Lahore Police at present is the arrest of proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals because the same professional criminals have been found involved in most of the incidents of crime in the City.

On the instructions of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, the crackdown on habitual criminals continued. Lahore police arrested around 1,901 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), Targeted Offenders (TOs) and Court Absconders (CAs) during this month till now. CCPO had given the task to all divisional SsP and SDPOs to meet the targets of the arrest of these criminals according to the lists provided to them earlier.