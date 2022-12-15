‘Foreign investors being facilitated in Punjab’

LAHORE:The Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development (ICI&SDD) Captain (Retd) Sohail Ashraf on Wednesday said that the Punjab government is using all resources to promote industrialisation in province.

“Golden business opportunities and facilities are being provided to local and foreign industrialists in various industrial estates established in Punjab,” he said. He expressed these views in a meeting held in his office regarding the development works in Industrial Estates, in which various officers of the Department of Industries and Commerce also participated.