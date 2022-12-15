UK Cos, RUDA to construct housing society

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has planned construction of an eco-friendly and sustainable housing society with British construction and management companies.

In this regard, a meeting was held at RUDA office on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by CEO RUDA Imran Amin and delegation of two British construction companies. The RUDA will provide 300 acres of land on which a sustainable, eco-friendly housing society will be built. Executive Director Smart Cities Usman Naeem gave a briefing on RUDA projects like WWTP, W2E and River Training Works including various investment projects.

During the meeting, the British construction company team explained about the Modern Method of Construction (MMC) which provides heat protection to houses by using renewable energy. These houses will be suitable for middle and low income people with renewable energy facilities such as solar panels and water recycling mechanisms, they said.

certificates: Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports, Punjab Ehsan Bhutta distributed certificates among 150 trainees after the completion of their E-Rozgar Courses at an impressive ceremony held at Institute of Education and Research (IER), Punjab University here on Wednesday.

Director IER Dr Rafaqat, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, IER focal person Dr Shahid, PITB representative and a large number of male and female students were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, who was chief guest on this occasion, congratulated all the successful students and thanked Director IER and PITB team for their key role in the successful completion of E-Rozgar Courses. Addressing the certificate distribution ceremony, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab, in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started E-Rozgar Centres in 27 universities and 18 colleges of Higher Education Department. “Around 30,000 students have been imparted training in three domains during the last five years,” he added.