LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Multan, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Housing South Punjab, Rao Nadeem Akhtar, ADC ( Revenue) Sahiwal as Director Monitoring Public Prosecution Department, Muhammad Nasrullah Khan, ADC (Revenue) Bhakkar as ADC (Revenue) Sahiwal and Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Secretary Housing South Punjab, as ADC (Revenue) Bhakkar. Meanwhile, services of Hafiz Irfan Hameed, Deputy Secretary Finance, have been placed at the disposal of Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL).

ACE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab issued order of transfer and postings. ACE has transferred Assistant Director Monitoring (BS-17), at Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Arshad Ali Bajwa from Head Office Lahore and appointed at Assistant Director Complaints (BS-17) ACE Lahore Region A. Assistant Director Complaints (BS-17) at ACE Lahore Region A. Ghulam Rasool transferred and posted as Assistant Director Monitoring (BS-17) at DG ACE Head Office. Assistant Director Documentation (BS-17) at ACE DG Punjab State Ali was transferred and posted as Assistant Director Monitoring (BS-17) Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Region B. Assistant Director Monitoring (BS-17) at ACE Lahore Region B Nisar Ahmed Joya transferred and posted as Assistant Director Documentation (BS-17) Head Office Lahore.