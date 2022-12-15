PDM govt made 2.2m people jobless: Musarrat

LAHORE:Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema said PTI provided employment to 1.8 million people annually while the ‘imported’ government has made 22 lakh people unemployed in 8 months. She said this while addressing the closing ceremony of five-day electronic media workshop here on Wednesday.

Musarrat said PDM came into power to end inflation but at present, there is 35 percent inflation in Pakistan, which is the highest level in the history of the country. She said that elections are necessary for political stability of the country.