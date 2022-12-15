Women’s role vital for growth

LAHORE:At an awareness session “Facilitation provided to the business community by government departments” the participants agreed that growth is not possible without the participation of women in the economic activities.

The session held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was presided by LCCI President Kashif Anwar while Punjab Commission on Status of Women Secretary Nida Azher, Regional Business Head, First Women Bank Mubeena Tariq, Senior Officer State Bank of Pakistan Fareeha Tehreem, Higher Education Commission Punjab Chairman Professor Dr Shahid Muneer, Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD Asif Ali Farrukh, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Deputy Director Mariam Alvi, Lahore College for Women University VC Professor Dr Bushra Mirza and others spoke on the occasion All speakers agreed that women that make up more than half of Pakistan's population, must be facilitated to contribute to the growth of the country. To achieve gender parity in the country, women's role should be expanded, a supportive environment should be created, starting a business should be made simple, and availability of loans should be made easy for them. PHEC Chairmen Dr Shahid Muneer said that the enrolment of women in the universities was increasing, the day is near when women will surpass men in educational institutions. Out of 200 Pakistan top universities, 42 are being headed by a women compared to India where no women is the vice-chancellor of any university.

Deputy Director TDAP informed that the authority is working to extend more services for the SMEs and entrepreneurs belonging to non-traditional sectors particularly women to participate in the international exhibitions. SMEDA representative said most of the women that operate the small and medium enterprises need handholding provision of finance and marketing. He said authority is encouraging SMEs for exports and that includes women entrepreneurs as well. Regional Business Head, First Women Bank said the bank is working for the women of rural areas to impart training and skills.

