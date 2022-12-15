Man commits suicide

LAHORE:A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself in the Kot Lakhpat area on Wednesday.

The victim Naseer reportedly was frustrated due to his poor financial conditions. On the day of the incident, he locked himself in a room and hanged himself. The victim died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue.

ARRESTED: Shahdara Town police arrested three members of a bike snatching gang Wednesday. The arrested suspects were identified as Salman, Arman and Adil. Police recovered spare parts from their custody.

Meanwhile, the Investigations Police South Cantonment arrested three members of a burglars’ gang, including a woman. The arrested suspects were identified as Amam Bibi, Mudassar and Habib. Police also recovered cash, mobile phones and gold ornaments from their custody.

SHOT DEAD: A man died and two were injured after the unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at a shop in the Sanda area Wednesday. Reportedly, the shop owner Talat was sitting at his shop situated at Tariq Building. Two other persons identified as Qadir and Ansar were also present there when the unidentified suspects riding a bike reached there and opened fire. As a result, the victims received bullet injuries. The victims were shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced Talat dead. In another incident, a man shot at and injured his wife after a dispute in the Mozang area. Reportedly, the suspect identified as Amir was frustrated after an exchange of harsh words with his wife identified as Rabia. The victim was moved to hospital for treatment.