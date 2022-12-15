Millers demand free movement of wheat

LAHORE:Ban on inter-district and inter-provincial transportation of private wheat and wheat products by the Food Department is against the Constitution, said a central leader of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) here on Wednesday.

'Flour mills run their business by grinding private wheat. Inter-district and inter-provincial restrictions on private wheat movement will adversely affect the business of flour mills. The market will be unstable and there will be an atmosphere of uncertainty, which will be a precursor to the flour shortage crisis. Wheat quota should be released to flour mills on an equitable basis,' said Ch Iftikhar Mattu, Chairman PFMA Punjab.

He demanded intervention by Punjab government for withdrawal of what he called unconstitutional restrictions on distribution of wheat to flour mills. He said that the unequal distribution of the daily quota of wheat is not acceptable under any circumstances. Moreover, he added, the Food Department has imposed restrictions on inter-provincial and inter-provincial transport of private, which is unjustified. The flour milling industry should be allowed to do business in a free environment. Flour mills in low wheat quota districts meet their milling costs by grinding private wheat and run their business, he observed.