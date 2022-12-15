Industrial plots to be leased out to foreign investors: Aslam

LAHORE:The Punjab government Wednesday decided leasing out the industrial plots to the foreign investors instead of selling them the industrial land. A comprehensive and attractive lease policy will be made through consultation for this purpose.

The decision was made in a meeting presided over by the Senior Provincial Minister Aslam Iqbal in the committee room of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT). The issues of colonisation of industrial estates, pricing of plots and provision of infrastructure were reviewed in the meeting. PBIT Chairman Fazeel Asif, FIEDMC Chairman, Additional Secretary Commerce and CEOs of FIEDMC and PIEDMC and directors of PBIT also attended the meeting. Aslam Iqbal observed that Punjab's Special Economic Zones are engines of economic development so 100 percent industrialisation of industrial estates is the government's policy. New employment opportunities can be created by speeding up the process of industrialisation. He said that a comprehensive agreement would be made with the buyer of plots in industrial estates and local investors should be encouraged. He ordered to conduct a special audit of FIEDMC while directing to correct the office affairs of FIEDMC. He said that the provision of infrastructure in industrial estates and the process of industrialisation should be accelerated.