11 mother, child hospitals being built in province: Yasmin

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said a total of 11 Mother and Child Hospitals are being built in the province. She said this while presiding over an important meeting in the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare along with Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Akhtar Malik on Wednesday.

Secretary P&SHD Dr Irshad Ahmad, Additional Secretary Development Sajjad Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Development Noor ul Ain Qureshi and IDAP officers also participated in the meeting. Dr Yasmin Rashid and Dr Akhtar Malik reviewed the ongoing progress of Mother and Child Hospital Mianwali in detail during the meeting. The Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali and IDAP officers gave a detailed briefing to two ministers.

Dr Yasmin said that a state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital with 200 beds is being built in Mianwali. Mother and Child Emergency has been made fully functional in Ganga Ram Hospital, she added.

She also instructed IDAP to complete the Mother and Child Hospital Mianwali on time. “Through Mother and Child Hospitals, the lives of thousands of mothers and children will be saved,” she added.