Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government Wednesday approved four development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs2.459 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 34th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by the Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of lodging facility to 1,000 female students at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, at the cost of Rs919.853 million, construction of residences for judicial officers at Faisalabad Headquarters (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.189 billion, feasibility study & detailed design of Latee Dam Site (District Talagang), (PC-II) at the cost of Rs49.255 million, feasibility study for exploring water potential of Soan River and District Rawalpindi (PC-II) at the cost of Rs301.058 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.