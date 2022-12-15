Pervaiz orders upgradation of Sakhi Sarwar THQ Hospital

LAHORE:A meeting was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Wednesday.

The chief minister directed the upgradation of Sakhi Sarwar Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) and added that the Rescue 1122 Centre would be established in Fort Monroe. A trauma centre equipped with modern medical facilities will also be built in Fort Monroe, he said, and added that the government was working to provide health facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan and other remote areas.

Meanwhile, the government also appreciated the cooperation of armed forces in education, health and other fields, he said. The services rendered by PAF in education and health are praiseworthy, he concluded.Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik, secretary primary and secondary health, Air Commodore Shehryar Khan and others attended the meeting.

LAND ALLOTMENT: On the direction of the chief minister, Ravi Urban Development Authority has allotted 700 kanals of land for the Journalists’ Housing Scheme Phase-II in its first phase. RUDA COO has informed the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation (PJHF) about the allotment of 700 kanals of land in phase one of RUDA.

Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry and PFUJ Secretary General Rana Muhammad Azeem called on the chief minister. Press Secretary to chief minister Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Rao Pervez Akhtar were also present.

The chief minister handed over the notification of RUDA to Azam Chaudhry and Rana Muhammad Azeem regarding the allotment of land. Development work is already under way in RUDA phase one.

Food court: A meeting was held at the Chief Minister's Office under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss the food court project adjacent to Lahore Zoo. The CM said that modern facilities would be provided in the double-storey food court, including a dancing fountain and circular stairs for the visitors.