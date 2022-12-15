Baligh signs four bills

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has assented four bills passed by Punjab Assembly at Governor’s House on Wednesday.
Governor approved The Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, The Punjab Trusts (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Muttehida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022.
These bills have become Acts after the assent of Punjab Governor. It should be noted that the bills are being sent directly to the Governor Secretariat from the Punjab Assembly without adopting a proper channel, yet the Governor Secretariat’s staff works meticulously on these bills in the public interest.
