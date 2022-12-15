Retail sector plays key role in country’s economy: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman commended the retail sector for playing an important role in the country's economy, adding that industry, logistics, banking, real estate, education, printing, packaging and many other businesses are directly related to this business.

Speaking during the "Second Pakistan Future of Retail Business Summit and Expo 2022" at a local hotel on Wednesday, he said it is commendable that the retail sector is providing employment to around 14 percent of the workforce in the country. The governor said the economic situation has started to improve due to the untiring efforts of the government. He assured that the government is making all-out efforts to strengthen the economy despite multiple challenges on the economic front. Top business experts from Pakistan and abroad, including CEOs, business owners from the retail sector discussed ways to make a Pakistani brand successful and globally competitive.