CITY PULSE

Sweet Dreams
The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarah Kazmi. Titled ‘Sweet Dreams’, the show will run at the gallery until December 16. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.
A Bid for Security
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hina Tabassum and Ayet Tanveer. Titled ‘A Bid for Security’, the show will run at the gallery until December 16. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Siyah, Safed o Siyahi
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Naveed, Fahim Rao, Muhammad Asif Sharif, Noreen Ali, Ramsha Rubbani, Saadia Hussain, Sadqain and Shireen Rasul. Titled ‘Siyah, Safed o Siyahi’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Child of Empire
The Citizens Archive of Pakistan is holding screenings of ‘Child of Empire’, a virtual reality experience by Project Dastaan, at ArtChowk the Gallery until December 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
