ICMA , FPCCI signs MoU

Lahore: MOU Signing Ceremony between Institute of Cost and Management Accountants ICMA and Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry FPCCI was held on at ICMA Lahore.
Mr. Nadeem Qureshi, Regional Chairman signed on-behalf of FPCCI and Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, President ICMA International signed on behalf of ICMA. MoU has been signed in the following areas:
- Corporate Trainings; - Joint Promotion, Events & Branding; - Research & Development; - Infrastructural Support of ICMA facilities; - Human Resource/HR/Job Placement of ICMA students/members
The Objective of the MoU is to jointly undertake Corporate Trainings, Research & Development work, input on the policy framework to the government and Joint promotion and events.
