Thursday December 15, 2022
Karachi

KU signs MoU

By Our Correspondent
December 15, 2022

The Amadora Inova, Portugal, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences Technology Park and Incubation Centre, Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, Karachi University. It is aimed at promoting mutual understanding and collaboration by supporting startups ecosystem, academic, and research activities.

