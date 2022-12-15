Finance secy told to explain freezing of judicial allowance without court permission

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the finance secretary to explain how the undertaking given in the court with regard to unfreezing a special judicial allowance can be recalled without its permission.

The direction came on a petition of high court employees asking that an order be issued to the provincial government to notify a former chief justice’s directive for unfreezing a special judicial allowance for all cadres of officers and staff of high the court and subordinate courts with effect from July 1, 2016.

Mohammad Nusrat Ali and others submitted in the petition that the SHC registrar had on December 7, 2016, sent a letter to the law department for notifying the then high court chief justice’s directive for unfreezing the special judicial allowance.

They said the acting law secretary moved a summary on January 20, 2017, to the chief minister through the finance secretary, who sought a legal opinion of the advocate general, but despite the advocate general’s giving his opinion, no notification had been issued by the government till the filing of the petition.

They stated that such delaying acts on the part of the government, including the chief secretary and the finance secretary, showed that they were not notifying the direction of the then former chief justice, who was a fully competent authority in view of rules 15 and 17 of the Sindh High Court Establishment (appointment and conditions of service) Rules 2006.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that despite the undertaking of the finance department that the special judicial allowance would be implemented from July 1, 2018 for all cadres of officers and staff of the SHC, the allowance of the judicial officers and staff of districts courts of the province has again been frozen by the provincial government.

The finance secretary filed a statement with the court submitting that the Sindh government had decided in a cabinet meeting about freezing the special pay/special allowance at the level of admissibility as on June 30, 2022. He submitted that due to massive devastation in floods, resources would be required to build houses of affected people and to attend their basic needs; therefore, it would not be possible to increase any allowance which put an extra burden on the scarce budgetary provision.

The court, after perusal of the statement of the finance secretary, observed that it appears that the undertaking given to the court in the matter has been ignored, while the recent floods in the province had been basis and justification for the issuance of the impugned office memorandum with regard to freezing the special judicial allowance of the petitioners.

The court issued a notice to the finance secretary to explain how the undertaking given to the court could be recalled without its permission, whereas the nature of special judicial allowance is such which creates a valuable right and entitlement of the judicial staff who cannot be denied that right on such flimsy grounds. The court directed the secretary to appear with an explanation on December 19.