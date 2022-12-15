Court orders forensic audit of accounts used in Rs3.2bn money laundering, pension funds scam

An accountability court on Wednesday ordered a forensic audit of 17 bank accounts allegedly used in money laundering and misappropriation of Rs2.3 billion pension funds.

Judge Suresh Kumar directed the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigating officer to submit the forensic analysis report on the next hearing set for Jan 4. Seven accused had filed an application pleading with the court to order an audit of the bank accounts allegedly opened and operated in their names bring actual facts to light. They claimed that bank accounts were opened and operated in their names by the actual accused persons without their knowledge and they knew about it until the bureau filed the present reference.

Meanwhile, the court granted post-arrest bail to four more persons allegedly involved in the scam. Abdul Hafeez, former manager of a private bank, Abdul Khalique Solangi, junior clerk of the finance department, Ahsan Ali and Saima Buriro, along with 80 others, have been booked by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly misusing their authority and misappropriating Rs3.2 billion from the pension accounts in District Accounts Office (DAO) Hyderabad through fake pension vouchers and agriculture refund claims in collusion with each other during the period between 2010 and 2017. They also allegedly committed the offence of money laundering.

The judge announced his verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. He granted bail to the four accused subject to the submission of two solvent sureties worth Rs5 million each and personal bonds in the same amount. The applicants were told to surrender their passports to the court.

The judge ordered that their names be placed on the no-fly list till the completion of the trial to prevent them from fleeing abroad. He said NAB is at liberty to move the court for the cancellation of their bail if the accused tamper with any evidence and cause delay in conclusion of the trial after their release from the custody.

The prosecution alleged that Hafeez, who remained posted as branch operational manager at a private bank’s Main Branch Dadu from March 2012 to June 2014 and then as manager at Station Road Branch from August 2015 to Oct 2017, helped deposit pension bills in the accounts other than those mentioned on the bills illegally, thereby benefiting the co-accused. During his postings, fake bills worth Rs169.3 million were processed, it added.

The bureau said that Solangi was involved in bribing officials of the finance department for the release of funds for the DAO Hyderabad. He used to receive Rs0.5 million from accused Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh, former additional district accounts officer, on a monthly basis and later distribute the ill-gotten money among officials of the finance department, it claimed.

NAB stated that accused Ahsan also received money from fake pension bills and used the amount for investment in a pharma business and multiple foreign trips. He also made benami transactions in bank accounts of his family members. Accused Saima’s three bank accounts were credited with Rs37.86 million from the government pension funds, according to the reference.

In May, NAB had filed the reference in the court alleging that as many as 89 accused, five of whom have died, in connivance with each other misused their authority and misappropriated an amount to the tune of Rs3.2bn from the pension accounts in DAO Hyderabad through fake pension vouchers and fake agriculture refund vouchers, causing losses to the exchequer. It claimed to have recovered 5,433 pension bills and 130 refund bills from the house of ex-ADAO Shaikh.