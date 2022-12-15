CTD arrests traffic police inspector’s alleged target killer

The Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police on Wednesday arrested a man allegedly involved in the target killing of a traffic police officer in Karachi.

According to a CTD spokesperson, police arrested Qazi Ejazul Haque Qureshi in a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Soldier Bazaar area.

He said that during the initial interrogation, the suspect revealed that he killed Inspector Arshad at Five-Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad in 2016 with the intention to spread terrorism and fear. He said he hated the police because of his religious inclinations. The spokesperson said the suspect had been arrested earlier in 2019 and recently released.

Man shot dead

A hosiery worker was found murdered in Orangi Town’s Zia Colony on Wednesday. Some locals spotted the body early in the morning and informed the police about it. Police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the body of 30-year-old Imran, son of Javed, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The victim had been shot dead.

Pakistan Bazaar police said the man was a hosiery worker and had left his house late on Tuesday night after getting a call from someone, but he had not returned after that. An investigation was under way to ascertain the motive behind the killing, police added.

Clifton market fire

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a multi-storey building of a shopping centre near Teen Talwar in the Clifton area of Karachi. Three fire brigade vehicles and a snorkel brought the fire under control after an hour's struggle.

No casualties were reported as a result of the fire. The fire erupted in electric wires on the second floor of the Gulf Shopping Centre. One fire vehicle of the Cantonment Board Clifton and two of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation along with a snorkel participated in the fire extinguishing operation and doused the flames after an hour of struggle.