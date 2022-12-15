Mob torches bus after 18-year-old run over to death

A crowd of people set a passenger bus on fire after it hit and killed a teenage motorcyclist in the New Karachi neighbourhood on Wednesday.

A young man riding a motorbike was killed in a road accident in the Khamiso Goth area of New Karachi. Following the incident, rescue workers reached the site and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. He was identified as 18-year-old Jamil Ahmed, son of Mobin Ahmed.

Following the incident, a mob gathered on the spot and torched the minibus of route No. W-11. Taking action on the information received, police reached the site to bring the situation under control. A fire engine was also called in to douse the flames. The incident occurred a day after a crowd of people had set a passenger coach on fire after it hit and injured a man and a woman riding a motorbike in the Saudabad area of Malir.

The two people were injured after the bus knocked them off of their two-wheeler. Following the incident, rescue workers reached the site and took the casualties to a nearby hospital, from where they were discharged after being provided first aid.

Residents of the area gathered on the site, where some enraged youths smashed the windowpanes of the bus and set the vehicle on fire. Police took the bus driver into custody and also impounded the vehicle.