Mob torches bus after 18-year-old run over to death

A crowd of people set a passenger bus on fire after it hit and killed a teenage motorcyclist in the New Karachi neighbourhood on Wednesday.
A young man riding a motorbike was killed in a road accident in the Khamiso Goth area of New Karachi. Following the incident, rescue workers reached the site and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. He was identified as 18-year-old Jamil Ahmed, son of Mobin Ahmed.
Following the incident, a mob gathered on the spot and torched the minibus of route No. W-11. Taking action on the information received, police reached the site to bring the situation under control. A fire engine was also called in to douse the flames. The incident occurred a day after a crowd of people had set a passenger coach on fire after it hit and injured a man and a woman riding a motorbike in the Saudabad area of Malir.
The two people were injured after the bus knocked them off of their two-wheeler. Following the incident, rescue workers reached the site and took the casualties to a nearby hospital, from where they were discharged after being provided first aid.
Residents of the area gathered on the site, where some enraged youths smashed the windowpanes of the bus and set the vehicle on fire. Police took the bus driver into custody and also impounded the vehicle.
Sweet DreamsThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarah Kazmi. Titled ‘Sweet...
Lahore: MOU Signing Ceremony between Institute of Cost and Management Accountants ICMA and Federation of Chamber of...
The Amadora Inova, Portugal, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Centre for Chemical and...
Nurses are the backbone of healthcare systems, and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan is committed to establishing a...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the finance secretary to explain how the undertaking given in the...
The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the Karachi Development Authority , Karachi Metropolitian Corporation and...
Comments