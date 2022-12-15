Three cops shot, injured during New Sabzi Mandi raid

Three police officials were shot and injured on Wednesday morning at a warehouse in the New Sabzi Mandi area where they had gone for investigating a case.

The incident took place within the limits of the SITE Superhighway police station. The injured cops were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asghar Ali, Constable Ghulam Hussain and Constable Saddam.

SHO Faisal Jaffery said that as the police station learnt about the firing incident, its vehicles mobiles rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and shifted the injured policemen to a private hospital.

It was revealed during the investigations that the injured cops were investigation officials of the SITE Superhighway police station and were investigating a terrorism case that was lodged by a private complainant on December 8. After having leads that suggested the presence of the suspects named in the FIR at the warehouse, they carried out a raid on it. However, criminals present there opened fire on them, causing injuries to them. It was reported that the injured cops were out of danger. The SHO said that the police succeeded in arresting one suspect in the area who was identified as Hussain Ahmed. A weapon was also seized from his possession. Further investigations are under way.

Body found

Meanwhile, the body of an alleged drug peddler was found in the Ittehad Town area. The deceased man was identified as 25-year-old Imran Fareed. The body with the throat slit was found on Wednesday morning inside an underground water tank at a house on Shanti Nagar Street 5 in Ittehad Town.

Ittehad Town SHO Ghulam Rasool Arab said that as police received the information, they rushed to the house and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for a post-mortem.

It was revealed during the investigation that the deceased man had earlier been arrested twice in drug peddling cases and he was presently on bail. It was also found that the deceased had left for Mardan, his hometown, a few months ago where he married a woman and then came back to Karachi.

His wife told police that she had an argument with Fareed on Sunday, after which she went to a relative’s house and stayed there for a few days. She added that when she returned home on Wednesday, she found Fareed’s body in the underground tank.

The SHO Arab said that before he was slaughtered, the man was hit with a wood plank that was found at the house with blood stains. After hitting him with the plank, the murderer slit his throat and threw the body inside the underground tank. The officer added that it was too early to suspect some particular individual’s involvement in the case and investigations were under way. A case has been registered by the police.