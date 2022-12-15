This clarification is in response to the letter ‘Anti-people rules’ (December 11, 2022) by Faisal Ansar. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) wishes to clarify the misperception about PTA approval charges or tax. These taxes and duties are applied and collected by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directly.
It is further clarified that the PTA is offering its Device Identification, Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) for mobile device registration without any charges for the facilitation of the public. The PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan. The taxes and duties collected in the process are applied by and directly deposited with the FBR. For information and any queries regarding the FBR taxes and duties, users can approach the FBR or visit their website: www.fbr.gov.pk.
Khurram Ali Mehran
Director PR
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority
