Not a one-man-job

There is no denying the fact that our economy is in the doldrums. We are on the verge of default and the ruling elite has failed to stabilize the economy. The country is under a heavy debt burden, investment is non-existent, remittances are declining and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.
We need to form a panel of economic experts to fix these problems rather than leaving it all down to the finance minister or SBP governor. Having more heads working on the same problem cannot be a disadvantage
Adeel Ali
Lahore
