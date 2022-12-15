Insensitive timing

In such times of adversity and suffering, one would expect the people to put personal gain aside and lend each other a helping hand. Such values are supposed to be embodied and instilled by the education sector, and yet, we find many schools and universities raising their fees.

An untold number of students have lost their homes, loved ones and many come from families barely making ends meet. Rather than thinking of ways to make life easier for them, our education authorities watch as rising tuition fees take another bite of what little they have.

Abdul Wahab

Turbat