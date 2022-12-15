Quality and quantity

Food insecurity is a widespread and, often, misunderstood problem. When most of us think of food insecurity, we picture a poor farm in a developing country where the people are struggling to keep themselves from starving amidst droughts, floods and war. However, even wealthier countries are not immune to this problem. The poor in these countries often rely on unhealthy junk and processed foods. This food is lacking in nutrition and is not a substitute for proper food, which many of the poor in rich nations struggle to afford.

An unhealthy reliance on fast and processed foods is also growing among the middle class and urban poor of the developing world. To address food insecurity, governments must not just focus on making more food, but must ensure it is of a suitable quality.

Ashfaque Sangi

Karachi