This letter refers to the news story ‘No serious efforts made to remove flaws leading to corruption: CJP’ (December 14, 2022). While hearing the petition filed by former PM Imran Khan challenging the amendments made by the coalition government to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, the CJP observed “This is not the matter of only corruption but it’s a matter of a system full of flaws.”

The fact is that the anti-corruption measures have been deliberately weakened to facilitate and promote corruption. The PDM coalition, led by the PML-N and the PPP, has defanged the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 by introducing amendments which will give relief to absconders and others facing corruption cases. No doubt, this will help pave the way for the PML-N’s top man himself to return to Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi