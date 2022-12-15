Injustice reigns

Justice delayed is justice denied. Applying this principle to Pakistan, we will find that justice is almost always denied. Our legal system has a backlog as tall as Everest, with cases dragging on for decades with no resolution. In such circumstances, ordinary people have no hope of getting justice when wronged.

Many have given up hope and do not even bother to go to the courts in the first place. Justice is the umbrella under which all things that are beneficial for a people and their country flourish. Our leaders seem to have forgotten this.

Adeel Ahmed Qureshi

Shikarpur