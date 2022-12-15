Why we leave

While many Pakistanis go abroad to better their circumstances and seize better opportunities in life, the same cannot be said of most of the people from Balochistan. Many of the people go abroad, mainly to Dubai and other GCC countries, to work jobs that pay a pittance. Unfortunately, jobs are as scarce in Balochistan as water in its deserts. As a result, the people of the province will take whatever paying job they can get.
This is quite regrettable as Balochistan is a land rich in minerals, gas and other natural resources. And yet, many of our young people find themselves washing dishes and cleaning streets in Qatar or Bahrain after having earned an undergraduate and even a postgraduate degree. Hopefully, our government can find a way to turn this situation around.
Ahmed Bashir
Turbat
