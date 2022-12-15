Meaningful discourse

This letter refers to the news story ‘PMLN-led govt brought country out of mess created by PTI: Dar’ (December 12, 2022). The problem with many of the leaders in Pakistan is they very quickly take extreme positions on issues without paying any regard to the facts. Blaming the preceding government for all that is wrong with the country has become the norm. This is, obviously, never the case. Our current ills are due to the accumulation of the errors and failures of present and past governments. Rather than hurling accusations at each other, our politicians should talk about hard facts. How much is our trade deficit? Which policies made it bigger and which can do the opposite? How much is our debt expected to grow and how much revenue must we generate to bring it down to sustainable levels?

The answer to all of these questions is totally independent of the party one supports and which leader one believes to be the most honest. By making these issues the focus of their speeches, the political leaders would be urging the people to focus on the objective issues that really matter. This will foster a more constructive debate and discourse among the people, facilitating better policy making.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton AB

Canada