The tortoise and the hare?

Pakistan and India have both been independent for 75 years, but India has progressed much further in that time in almost every field. In our case, things started to fall apart after 1990. Our governments began taking heavy loans from international lenders and rather than using them for the country’s benefit, they used them for their own. While our neighbour has gone from strength to strength, we have been floundering in an ever-expanding ocean of crises. Now, we are on the verge of drowning. The present government and opposition need to come to terms and save the country. Only then, can we begin to think about catching up.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi