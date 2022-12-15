Gold reaches Rs170,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Wednesday to a new all-time high in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates increased by Rs2,000 per tola on late Tuesday evening to Rs170,800 per tola, which reached Rs170,900 per tola on Wednesday with an increase of Rs100 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,714 Tuesday evening to Rs146,433, which further increased by Rs86 on Wednesday to Rs146,519.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $30 a day before to $1,817, which fell $9 to $1,808 per ounce on Wednesday.

Silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs1,990 per tola, which is also an all-time high price in the country. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs17.15 to Rs1,706.10.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.